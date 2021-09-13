Sep 13, 2021 / 05:15PM GMT

Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



This is Jason Goldberg, and I cover the U.S. large-cap bank stocks here at Barclays. And this is our 19th Annual Global Financial Services Conference.



Next up, very pleased to have Zions Bancorp. And from the company, we have their Chief Financial Officer, Paul Burdiss. (Operator Instructions)



There's a button called survey. If you click on that, there's our typical automated response questions in which you can answer 3 or 4 questions about the company, and we'll get to those either in this session or later tonight. Paul, thanks for joining.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity AnalystMaybe the best place to start is just your thoughts on the overall economy and the pace of recovery. Obviously, Zions operates in several markets throughout the western part of the U.S. Some have similarities. Some obviously have their differences. But you've seen a lot of positive trends so