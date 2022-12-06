Dec 06, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT

Ryan Matthew Nash - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



All right. We're going to get started. Up next, James, you could join us on stage. We're excited to have Zions Bancorp in person once again. Zion has delivered best-in-class NII growth. Loan growth benefits from margin expansion need to manage credit and the (inaudible). Behind the scenes, the latest [expected transformation] for Q4, which positions Zion wealth to have industry-leading modern technology, which we look forward to hearing about.



Here to tell us more about the story is Chairman and CEO, Harris Simmons. Harris is going to do a short presentation followed by a fireside chat.



Harris Henry Simmons - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Chairman & CEO



Okay. It's nice to be with all of you. I'm going to go through a few slides pretty quickly and save as much time as I can for some discussion. I think a lot of you probably know a little about the company. Very Western United States focused. We operate as -- really, we try to have ourselves in the market as we call it