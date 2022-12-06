Dec 06, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT
Ryan Matthew Nash - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD
All right. We're going to get started. Up next, James, you could join us on stage. We're excited to have Zions Bancorp in person once again. Zion has delivered best-in-class NII growth. Loan growth benefits from margin expansion need to manage credit and the (inaudible). Behind the scenes, the latest [expected transformation] for Q4, which positions Zion wealth to have industry-leading modern technology, which we look forward to hearing about.
Here to tell us more about the story is Chairman and CEO, Harris Simmons. Harris is going to do a short presentation followed by a fireside chat.
Harris Henry Simmons - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Chairman & CEO
Okay. It's nice to be with all of you. I'm going to go through a few slides pretty quickly and save as much time as I can for some discussion. I think a lot of you probably know a little about the company. Very Western United States focused. We operate as -- really, we try to have ourselves in the market as we call it
Zions Bancorporation NA at Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference Transcript
Dec 06, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...