Q1 2023 Zions Bancorporation NA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Zions Bancorp Q1 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Director of Investor Relations, James Abbott. Thank you, James. You may begin.



James R. Abbott - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - SVP of IR



Thank you, Alicia, and good evening. We welcome you to this conference call to discuss our 2023 first quarter earnings. I would like to remind you that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, although actual results may differ materially.



We encourage you to review the disclaimer in the press release or the slide deck on Slide 2 dealing with forward-looking information and the presentation of non-GAAP measures, which applies equally to statements made during this call. A copy of the earnings release as well as the slide deck are available at zionsbancorporation.com.



For our agenda today, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harris Simmons, will provide opening remarks. Follow