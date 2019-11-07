Q3 2019 Zoetis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Steven Frank - Zoetis Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Zoetis Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. I'm joined today by Juan RamÃ³n Alaix, our Chief Executive Officer; Glenn David, our Chief Financial Officer; and also by Kristin Peck, our CEO-elect.



Before we begin, I'll remind you that the slides presented on this call are available on