Zoetis Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 15, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Christopher Thomas Schott - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Chris Schott from JPMorgan and very pleased to be introducing Zoetis today. From Zoetis, we have Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer and her first presentation as CEO at JPMorgan. So with that, I'll turn it over to Kristin.



Kristin C. Peck - Zoetis Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you. Thank you, Chris. Thanks, everybody. I'm excited to be with here today as I step into my new role as CEO of Zoetis. I've been with the Zoetis since its founding, and I've held a number of roles over those years, overseeing our commercial development, manufacturing and supply chain, our global diagnostics and our global poultry businesses and most recently, as our group President for U.S. operations, business development and strategy.



The past 7 years have been an incredible journey for Zoetis. As we built a global industry leader, we've expanded into new businesses, and we grew faster than the market. We've established a consistent track record of delive