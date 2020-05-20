Zoetis Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Zoetis Inc. 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting. I would like to introduce you to Mr. Mike McCallister, Chairman of the Board of Zoetis Inc. Mr. McCallister, you may begin.



Michael B. McCallister - Zoetis Inc. - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning. And welcome to the 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting. I'm Mike McCallister, Chairman of the Board. I'd like to thank you for your interest in our company, and welcome you to our first ever virtual shareholders meeting. We decided to implement a virtual meeting format this year in light of the heightened concerns around COVID-19 as it allows us to proceed with our annual meeting, while protecting the safety of all participants. At this time, I'd like to introduce the other Board members who are participating in today's meeting: Kristin Peck, who serves as our Chief Executive Officer; and Juan RamÃ³n Alaix; Paul Bisaro; Frank D'Amelio; Sanjay Khosla; Gregory Norden; Louise Parent; Dr. Willie Reed; Dr. Linda Rhodes; Robert Scully; and William Steere, Jr. In additio