Zoetis Inc at Stifel Jaws & Paws Conference Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 04:40PM GMT

Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Great. Thanks. Good afternoon. Next up, I'm happy to introduce Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer of Zoetis, the world's #1 animal health company, and one of our topics in animal health for most of the past several years. I've got a long of list of questions in front of me that I'd love to run by Kristen. I'm going to get right into it and just kick off with companion animal.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research AnalystThe data we're looking at, Kristin, sort of suggests the market is bouncing back relatively well. We had our checks out last night. IDEXX put out some industry data as well. And so maybe we can just start there, high level, just your thoughts on where the companion market -- companion animal market, pardon me, is today, versus maybe a month ago?- Zoetis Inc. -