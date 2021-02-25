Feb 25, 2021 / 12:50PM GMT

Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate



All right. Hi. Welcome, everyone. My name is Mike Ryskin. I'm on the life science tools and diagnostics team here at Bank of America. And I also have the privilege of covering animal health care for the past 5 years. It's now become a little bit of an annual tradition for us to host this animal health summit in late February. And I think it's a great opportunity to spend a full day focused just on the animal health space, really dig a little bit deeper into the topics and the issues that matter here. We've also had great participation from the companies in the space, and we do again this year, of course, and also great interest from clients and investors.



I'm proud to say that attendance and participation has grown every year. It's up again significantly this year, showing the large amount of interest in the space. And hopefully, that you find this event to be useful and productive. Of course, the format is going to be a little bit different this year given the virtual environment, but we've got a great line of corporates,