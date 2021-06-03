Zoetis Inc at Stifel Jaws & Paws Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Jun 03, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Great. Thanks, guys. Good afternoon. Jon Block with Stifel, and we're going to continue down the animal health track. Just had a really good fireside chat with a couple of the physicians on diagnostics, and then we'll end the day talking to those same physicians on therapeutics. But right now, I'm really happy to introduce Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer of Zoetis, the world's #1 animal health company.



I was just talking to Kristin and saying, we've got a robust talk track ahead of us. So I'm going to get right into things.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research AnalystI'm actually going to start on the livestock side of the business, poultry, swine and cattle. And I want to revisit some of the commentary, Kristin, on the most recent earnings call, specific for swine. You've been posting really solid results ov