Zoetis Inc at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Mar 17, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Balaji V. Prasad - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director



Good morning, everyone. My name is Balaji Prasad. I lead the specialty pharmaceuticals coverage for Barclays, and a part of that responsibility is also the privilege of covering the animal health sector. So today, we have with us Zoetis. And from Zoetis, Wetteny Joseph, the Chief Financial Officer. Wetteny, welcome to our conference.



Wetteny N. Joseph - Zoetis Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Balaji.



Balaji V. Prasad - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director



It's -- we're glad to do it in person. And I know it's also your first in-person conference since you joined Zoetis, so I'm glad to have you here. Maybe just to kickstart, it's probably been around 10 months since you joined Zoetis.



Wetteny N. Joseph - Zoetis Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



That's right.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director