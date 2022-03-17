Mar 17, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Balaji V. Prasad - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director
Good morning, everyone. My name is Balaji Prasad. I lead the specialty pharmaceuticals coverage for Barclays, and a part of that responsibility is also the privilege of covering the animal health sector. So today, we have with us Zoetis. And from Zoetis, Wetteny Joseph, the Chief Financial Officer. Wetteny, welcome to our conference.
Wetteny N. Joseph - Zoetis Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, Balaji.
Balaji V. Prasad - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director
It's -- we're glad to do it in person. And I know it's also your first in-person conference since you joined Zoetis, so I'm glad to have you here. Maybe just to kickstart, it's probably been around 10 months since you joined Zoetis.
Wetteny N. Joseph - Zoetis Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
That's right.
Zoetis Inc at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
Mar 17, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...