Zoetis Inc at Stifel Jaws & Paws Conference Transcript

Jun 01, 2022 / 08:10PM GMT

Jonathan David Block - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Heading towards the end of the day, panel 15 of 16. I love all my companies equally, but maybe we're saving the best for last.



So next up, I'm happy to introduce Wetteny Joseph, the CFO and Head of Business Development at Zoetis, the world's biggest #1 animal health company. I'm going to lead the charge again with Q&A. I encourage all you guys to feel free to chime in and ask any questions.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research AnalystWetteny, I'll just start on -- I've started with trends for most of the companies, and let's get after maybe the livestock recovery, not this year in '22, but '23 and beyond. And Kristin has mentioned the market recapturing historical sort of normalized mid-single-digit growth rates as early as next year, 2023.And I think for a lot of investors, I mean, clearly, livestoc