Mar 02, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, the program is about to begin. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the program over to your host, Michael Ryskin.



Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research & Research Analyst



Great. Thanks for joining us. I'm Mike Ryskin, analyst at BofA covering life science tools and diagnostics and also covering the animal health space. Thanks for joining us.



For our next session, we're pleased to host Zoetis, and we're joined by Wetteny Joseph, CFO. Wetteny, thanks for joining us.



Wetteny N. Joseph - Zoetis Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks for having me, Mike. I appreciate being on here with you.



Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research & Research Analyst



Great. Of course. (Operator Instructions) Format will be fireside chat as usual.



Questions and Answers: