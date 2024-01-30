T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's Strategic Moves: Spotlight on Southern Co's Portfolio Impact

16 minutes ago
Insightful Analysis of the Fund's Latest N-PORT Filing for Q4 2023

With a legacy dating back to 1985, the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund is a testament to prudent, value-driven investment strategies. Under the stewardship of John Linehan since November 2015, the fund has consistently pursued high dividend income and long-term capital growth. The fund's philosophy is deeply rooted in investing primarily in undervalued large-cap stocks with a strong dividend history, allocating at least 80% of its net assets to such equities.

Summary of New Buys

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund has expanded its portfolio with 4 new stock additions in the fourth quarter of 2023. Noteworthy new positions include:

  • ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial), purchasing 355,000 shares, which translates to 0.24% of the portfolio and a total value of $41.2 million.
  • Honeywell International Inc (HON, Financial), acquiring 120,000 shares, making up about 0.15% of the portfolio, valued at $25.2 million.
  • Intel Corp (INTC, Financial), with a new stake of 365,000 shares, representing 0.11% of the portfolio, amounting to $18.3 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund has also bolstered its positions in 37 stocks, with significant increases in:

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH, Financial), adding 345,000 shares for a total of 1,900,000 shares, marking a 22.19% increase in share count and a 0.25% portfolio impact, valued at $231.2 million.
  • Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial), with an additional 480,000 shares, bringing the total to 3,980,000 shares, a 13.71% increase in share count, with a total value of $273.8 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fourth quarter also saw the fund exiting positions in 4 holdings, including:

  • PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC, Financial), where the fund sold all 155,000 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.12%.
  • RPM International Inc (RPM, Financial), liquidating all 190,000 shares, with a -0.11% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Concurrently, T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced its stake in 65 stocks. The most significant reductions were:

  • Southern Co (SO, Financial), cutting back by 700,000 shares, leading to a -9.94% decrease in shares and a -0.29% portfolio impact. The stock's average trading price was $68.67 during the quarter, with a 6.27% return over the past 3 months and a -1.83% year-to-date performance.
  • AbbVie Inc (ABBV, Financial), with a reduction of 295,000 shares, resulting in a -28.37% decrease in shares and a -0.28% portfolio impact. The stock's average price was $145.79 during the quarter, yielding a 16.02% return over the past 3 months and an 8.36% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's portfolio comprised 115 stocks. The top holdings included 3.01% in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial), 2.9% in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial), 2.63% in Southern Co (SO), 2.56% in American International Group Inc (AIG, Financial), and 2.48% in TotalEnergies SE (XPAR:TTE, Financial). The fund's investments are predominantly distributed across all 11 industries, with a focus on Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials, Technology, Energy, Consumer Defensive, Utilities, Consumer Cyclical, Communication Services, Real Estate, and Basic Materials.

