Royce International Premier Fund (Trades, Portfolio), known for its strategic investments in non-U.S. small-cap companies, has revealed its N-PORT filing for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fund's investment philosophy centers on identifying premier companies with strong competitive advantages, robust returns on invested capital, and sustainable franchises. By focusing on businesses that exhibit a-cyclical growth, generate significant free cash flow, and possess a defensible moat, the fund aims to construct a high-quality portfolio that stands the test of time.

Summary of New Buy

Royce International Premier Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with a new addition:

JTC PLC (LSE:JTC, Financial) was the standout new buy, with the fund purchasing 471,827 shares. This position represents 1.02% of the portfolio and is valued at £4.9 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also bolstered its stakes in six companies, with significant increases in:

XP Power Ltd (LSE:XPP, Financial), where an additional 169,930 shares were acquired, bringing the total to 564,391 shares. This move marks a 43.08% increase in share count and a 0.61% impact on the current portfolio, valued at £9.75 million.

Auction Technology Group PLC (LSE:ATG, Financial) saw an increase of 156,828 shares, resulting in a total of 1,307,371 shares. This adjustment reflects a 13.63% increase in share count, with a total value of £8.69 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fund exited three holdings entirely in the fourth quarter of 2023:

Marel hf (OISE:MAREL, Financial): The complete sale of 2,871,501 shares had a -1.39% impact on the portfolio.

Ergomed PLC (LSE:ERGO, Financial): The liquidation of 327,131 shares caused a -0.89% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in 50 stocks, with the most notable being:

Open Text Corp (TSX:OTEX, Financial) saw a reduction of 286,872 shares, leading to an -88.58% decrease in shares and a -1.67% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was C$51.08 during the quarter, with a 24.14% return over the past three months and a 0.92% year-to-date return.

IMCD NV (XAMS:IMCD, Financial) was reduced by 55,969 shares, resulting in a -65.23% reduction in shares and a -1.18% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of €130.92 during the quarter and has returned 29.30% over the past three months and -9.11% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Royce International Premier Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 58 stocks. The top holdings included 3.38% in BML Inc (TSE:4694, Financial), 3.09% in Hansen Technologies Ltd (ASX:HSN, Financial), 3.05% in TKC Corp (TSE:9746, Financial), 2.95% in IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH, Financial), and 2.61% in RIKEN KEIKI Co Ltd (TSE:7734, Financial). The fund's investments are primarily concentrated across eight industries: Industrials, Technology, Basic Materials, Healthcare, Financial Services, Consumer Cyclical, Communication Services, and Real Estate.

