Yacktman Focused Fund's Strategic Exits and New Positions in Q3 2023, Highlighting Booking Holdings Inc

15 minutes ago
Insight into Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest Investment Decisions and Portfolio Adjustments

Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio), known for its objective and patient investment approach, has revealed its N-PORT filing for the third quarter of 2023. The Fund, which is part of Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), is committed to achieving long-term capital appreciation and, to a lesser extent, current income. It is characterized by its non-diversified status, investing predominantly in common stocks from both domestic and international markets, including dividend-paying companies. The Yacktman team is meticulous in its strategy, purchasing growth-oriented companies at prices they consider undervalued, blending the principles of both "growth" and "value" investing. They focus on identifying companies with strong business models, shareholder-centric management, and attractive valuations.

New Additions to the Portfolio

Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio) initiated a position in one new stock during the quarter:

  • The most significant new holding is Kenvue Inc (KVUE, Financial), with 783,745 shares, representing 0.49% of the portfolio and a total value of $15.74 million.

Significant Position Increases

The Fund also expanded its stake in one existing holding:

  • U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL.B, Financial) saw an addition of 468,000 shares, bringing the total to 1,899,000 shares. This represents a substantial 32.7% increase in share count, a 0.76% impact on the current portfolio, and a total value of $99.49 million.

Complete Exits from Holdings

Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio) exited one position entirely in the third quarter of 2023:

  • Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial): The Fund sold all 24,000 shares, which had a -1.89% impact on the portfolio.

Notable Reductions in Holdings

The Fund reduced its positions in four stocks, with the most significant changes being:

  • Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) was reduced by 120,000 shares, leading to a -21.82% decrease in shares and a -1.19% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $330.44 during the quarter and has returned 20.91% over the past three months and 5.68% year-to-date.
  • Weatherford International PLC (WFRD, Financial) was cut by 550,000 shares, resulting in a -45.83% reduction in shares and a -1.07% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $84.49 during the quarter, with a return of 3.88% over the past three months and a -1.43% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the third quarter of 2023, Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 49 stocks. The top holdings included 11.58% in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (XKRX:005935, Financial), 9.23% in Bollore SE (XPAR:BOL, Financial), 7.87% in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ, Financial), 4.13% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT), and 4.03% in U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL.B, Financial). The portfolio is primarily concentrated across nine industries: Communication Services, Technology, Energy, Consumer Defensive, Industrials, Basic Materials, Consumer Cyclical, Financial Services, and Healthcare.

