Insight into Yacktman Focused Fund Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest Investment Decisions and Portfolio Adjustments

Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio), known for its objective and patient investment approach, has revealed its N-PORT filing for the third quarter of 2023. The Fund, which is part of Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), is committed to achieving long-term capital appreciation and, to a lesser extent, current income. It is characterized by its non-diversified status, investing predominantly in common stocks from both domestic and international markets, including dividend-paying companies. The Yacktman team is meticulous in its strategy, purchasing growth-oriented companies at prices they consider undervalued, blending the principles of both "growth" and "value" investing. They focus on identifying companies with strong business models, shareholder-centric management, and attractive valuations.

New Additions to the Portfolio

Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio) initiated a position in one new stock during the quarter:

The most significant new holding is Kenvue Inc (KVUE, Financial), with 783,745 shares, representing 0.49% of the portfolio and a total value of $15.74 million.

Significant Position Increases

The Fund also expanded its stake in one existing holding:

U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL.B, Financial) saw an addition of 468,000 shares, bringing the total to 1,899,000 shares. This represents a substantial 32.7% increase in share count, a 0.76% impact on the current portfolio, and a total value of $99.49 million.

Complete Exits from Holdings

Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio) exited one position entirely in the third quarter of 2023:

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial): The Fund sold all 24,000 shares, which had a -1.89% impact on the portfolio.

Notable Reductions in Holdings

The Fund reduced its positions in four stocks, with the most significant changes being:

Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) was reduced by 120,000 shares, leading to a -21.82% decrease in shares and a -1.19% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $330.44 during the quarter and has returned 20.91% over the past three months and 5.68% year-to-date.

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD, Financial) was cut by 550,000 shares, resulting in a -45.83% reduction in shares and a -1.07% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $84.49 during the quarter, with a return of 3.88% over the past three months and a -1.43% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the third quarter of 2023, Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 49 stocks. The top holdings included 11.58% in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (XKRX:005935, Financial), 9.23% in Bollore SE (XPAR:BOL, Financial), 7.87% in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ, Financial), 4.13% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT), and 4.03% in U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL.B, Financial). The portfolio is primarily concentrated across nine industries: Communication Services, Technology, Energy, Consumer Defensive, Industrials, Basic Materials, Consumer Cyclical, Financial Services, and Healthcare.

