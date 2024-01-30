Carnival PLC CFO & CAO David Bernstein Sells 34,020 Shares

David Bernstein, CFO & CAO of Carnival PLC (CUK, Financial), has sold 34,020 shares of the company on January 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 34,020 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Carnival PLC is a global cruise company offering leisure travel to major cruise destinations. The company operates a fleet of ships under various brand names and serves a broad customer base.

The insider transaction history for Carnival PLC indicates a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 2 insider buys and only 1 insider sell recorded during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Carnival PLC were trading at $17.05, giving the company a market capitalization of $19.044 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.52, with a GF Value of $32.97. This valuation suggests that Carnival PLC is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus metrics.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

