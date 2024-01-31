Xometry Inc CFO James Rallo Sells 5,000 Shares

James Rallo, the Chief Financial Officer of Xometry Inc (XMTR, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares in the company on January 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $33.02 per share, resulting in a total value of $165,100.

Xometry Inc operates as a technology company that offers a marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. The platform connects customers with a network of small and medium-sized manufacturers. Xometry's services include CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding. The company aims to provide buyers with instant pricing, expected lead times, and manufacturability feedback.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,404 shares of Xometry Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company's insider transaction history.

The insider transaction history for Xometry Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 21 insider sells. This trend is indicative of the insider sentiment towards the stock within the given timeframe.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Xometry Inc were trading at $33.02, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.586 billion.

Investors often monitor insider sales as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

