Qualys Inc Chief Legal Officer Bruce Posey Sells 1,000 Shares

On January 22, 2024, Chief Legal Officer Bruce Posey executed a sale of 1,000 shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at a stock price of $197.78 per share, which resulted in a total value of $197,780.

Qualys Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their IT infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,188 shares of Qualys Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 39 insider sells for the company.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Qualys Inc had a market capitalization of approximately $7.29 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 53.56, which is above the industry median of 26.91 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's trading price on the day of the transaction was $197.78, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) estimated at $172.10. This places the price-to-GF-Value ratio at 1.15, indicating that Qualys Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider at Qualys Inc may be of interest to stakeholders tracking such insider activities.

