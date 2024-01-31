Chuck Royce Adds Forrester Research Inc to Portfolio

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), through the firm's investment strategy, has recently expanded the portfolio by adding shares of Forrester Research Inc (FORR, Financial). On December 31, 2023, the firm acquired 70,491 shares of FORR at a trade price of $26.81. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in Forrester Research to 2,146,862 shares, marking a significant position in the company with a 0.59% portfolio weight and an 11.16% ownership stake.

Charles M. Royce, a notable figure in small-cap investing, has been managing the Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972. With a bachelor's degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia University, Royce's investment philosophy centers on identifying undervalued smaller companies with strong balance sheets and potential for profitable futures. The firm's approach is to invest in companies with market capitalizations up to $5 billion, occasionally extending to $10 billion. As of the latest data, the firm's equity stands at $9.82 billion, with top holdings in diverse sectors such as Industrials and Technology.

About Forrester Research Inc

Forrester Research Inc, based in the USA, has been providing independent research, data, and advisory services since its IPO on November 27, 1996. The company operates through segments including Consulting, Events, and Research, catering to a wide range of client needs. With a market capitalization of $500.406 million and a current stock price of $26.01, Forrester Research is a significant player in the Business Services industry.

Impact of the Trade on Royce's Portfolio

The recent acquisition of Forrester Research shares has a modest impact on Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, with a trade impact of 0.02%. However, the firm's substantial ownership stake in FORR indicates a strong conviction in the company's value and future prospects. The trade position of 0.59% in the portfolio and 11.16% in the company's shares underscores the strategic importance of this investment.

Forrester Research's Financial Health

Forrester Research's financial health is reflected in its key financial ratios and market data. The stock is currently deemed Significantly Undervalued with a GF Value of $44.07, and a price to GF Value ratio of 0.59. Despite a recent price decline of -2.98% since the transaction, the company's historical performance since IPO shows a 136.45% increase, with a year-to-date change of 1.01%. The company's PE Ratio stands at a high 236.45%, indicating a premium valuation in the market.

Performance and Rankings

Forrester Research boasts a strong GF Score of 87/100, suggesting high outperformance potential. The company's financial strength and profitability rank are commendable, with scores of 7/10 and 8/10 respectively. Additionally, Forrester Research has shown consistent growth, with a Growth Rank of 8/10 and a GF Value Rank of 8/10. However, the company's Momentum Rank is lower at 4/10, indicating potential areas for improvement.

Industry Context

The Business Services industry, where Forrester Research operates, is a dynamic sector with diverse opportunities and challenges. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s top holdings reflect a strategic focus on Industrials and Technology sectors, with Forrester Research fitting well within the firm's investment criteria.

Conclusion: Royce's Strategic Investment in Forrester Research

In conclusion, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent addition of Forrester Research Inc to the portfolio is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's value investing philosophy. The significant stake in FORR reflects confidence in the company's future growth and intrinsic value. Value investors should consider the potential implications of this investment decision and the firm's track record of identifying undervalued opportunities in the market.

