Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc

Telekom Deutsche, a director and 10% owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), has sold 584,730 shares of the company on January 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 2,923,650 shares sold and no shares purchased.

T-Mobile US Inc is a major wireless network operator in the United States, providing wireless voice, messaging, and data services to millions of customers across the country. The company is known for its nationwide network coverage, innovative technology, and customer-centric service offerings.

The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 31 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $164.91, resulting in a market cap of $189.36 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 25.43, which is above the industry median of 16.46 but below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $146.71, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12. This suggests that T-Mobile US Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

