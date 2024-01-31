Signet Jewelers Ltd CEO Virginia Drosos Sells 10,000 Shares

On January 22, 2024, CEO Virginia Drosos executed a sale of 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at a stock price of $99.85 per share, resulting in a total sale value of $998,500.

Signet Jewelers Ltd, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's portfolio includes several well-known jewelry brands such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, and Piercing Pagoda.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 165,000 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 59 insider sells for Signet Jewelers Ltd.

On the valuation front, Signet Jewelers Ltd's shares were trading at $99.85 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.387 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.99, which is below both the industry median of 17.05 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $99.85 and a GuruFocus Value of $85.88, Signet Jewelers Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.