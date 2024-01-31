Thor Industries Inc SVP, COO W. Woelfer Sells 6,666 Shares

On January 23, 2024, SVP, Chief Operating Officer W. Woelfer executed a sale of 6,666 shares of Thor Industries Inc (THO, Financial), as reported in the SEC Filing. Thor Industries Inc is a prominent manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) in North America and Europe. The company's product lineup includes a variety of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, and specialty vehicles. Thor Industries also provides parts and services for RVs and has a significant presence in the leisure vehicle market.

According to the filing, the insider sold the shares at an average price of $116.25, resulting in a transaction amount of approximately $774,975. This sale has contributed to the insider's total sale of 10,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

The insider transaction history for Thor Industries Inc indicates a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with a total of 0 buys. In contrast, there have been 3 insider sells during the same timeframe, suggesting a trend of insider sales.

On the valuation front, Thor Industries Inc's shares were trading at $116.25 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.123 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.23, which is above both the industry median of 17.27 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Thor Industries Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $116.25 and a GF Value of $82.85, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.4.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. The recent sale by the insider at Thor Industries Inc may be of interest to stakeholders tracking the company's stock performance and valuation metrics.

