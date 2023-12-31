Chuck Royce Increases Stake in Movado Group Inc

On December 31, 2023, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment firm made a notable addition to its holdings by acquiring 17,147 shares of Movado Group Inc (MOV, Financial), a prominent designer and distributor of fine watches. This transaction expanded the firm's stake in the company by 0.97%, reflecting a 0.01% impact on the portfolio. With a trade price of $30.15, the firm's total share count in Movado Group Inc reached 1,779,286, representing an 11.41% position in the company's outstanding shares and a 0.55% ratio in the firm's portfolio.

Charles M. Royce, a venerated figure in the investment world, is renowned for pioneering small-cap investing. As the portfolio manager for Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972, the firm has a storied history of identifying and investing in smaller companies with robust balance sheets and promising futures. With a focus on enterprises with market capitalizations up to $5 billion, the firm's investment philosophy is grounded in finding undervalued stocks that trade below their estimated enterprise value. The firm's portfolio, with an equity of $9.82 billion, is heavily invested in the Industrials and Technology sectors, featuring top holdings such as FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial) and Ziff Davis Inc (ZD, Financial).

About Movado Group Inc

Movado Group Inc, with its headquarters in the USA, has been a significant player in the watchmaking industry since its IPO on September 30, 1993. The company operates through two segments: Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The former segment is responsible for the design, manufacturing, and distribution of both owned and licensed watch brands, while the latter includes retail outlet locations in the United States and Canada. With a market capitalization of $621.552 million and a PE ratio of 11.13, Movado Group Inc is currently assessed as modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $32.14.

Trade Analysis: Strategic Portfolio Enhancement

The recent acquisition by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm has a minimal yet strategic impact on the portfolio, with a 0.01% influence. The decision to increase the firm's holdings in Movado Group Inc to 11.41% is a testament to the confidence in the company's future performance and alignment with the firm's investment criteria. This move is particularly significant given the current market price of $28.15, which is below the trade price of $30.15 and the GF Value of $32.14, indicating potential for appreciation.

Market Performance and Financial Health

Since the transaction, Movado Group Inc's stock has experienced a -6.63% decline, with a year-to-date change of -7.13%. Despite this, the company's long-term performance since its IPO has been impressive, with a 654.69% increase. Movado's financial health is robust, as evidenced by its Financial Strength rank of 9/10 and a Profitability Rank of 7/10. However, the company's Growth Rank stands at a low 1/10, indicating a potential area for improvement.

Industry Context and Other Investors

Within the Retail - Cyclical industry, Movado Group Inc holds a competitive position. The largest shareholder, GAMCO Investors, and other notable investors like Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) also maintain stakes in the company, reflecting a general investor interest in Movado's market segment. The company's strong interest coverage ratio of 128.82 and a solid Altman Z score of 4.17 further underscore its financial stability.

Conclusion: A Calculated Move by Chuck Royce Trades, Portfolio)

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent investment in Movado Group Inc aligns with the firm's strategy of seeking out undervalued companies with strong financials and growth potential. Despite the stock's recent dip, the company's solid financial rankings and the modest undervaluation suggest that this transaction could offer long-term benefits to value investors. As Movado continues to navigate the cyclical retail industry, its financial health and the strategic interest of seasoned investors like Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) could signal a positive outlook for the company's future.

