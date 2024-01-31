What's Driving Oscar Health Inc's Surprising 124% Stock Rally?

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors with its notable stock performance. The company's market capitalization stands at a robust $2.53 billion, with the current stock price at $11.17. Over the past week, the stock has experienced a 2.01% gain, while the past three months have seen a remarkable 124.30% surge. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued at $11.1, aligning closely with the current price. This valuation suggests a recent initiation of coverage or an absence of previous data, as the Past GF Value is recorded at $0.

Introduction to Oscar Health Inc

Oscar Health Inc, operating within the Healthcare Plans industry, is a health insurance provider offering a range of plans for individuals, families, and businesses. The company emphasizes virtual care, facilitating doctor support, appointment scheduling, and other services. It also participates in the Medicare Advantage program, catering to adults over 65 or those eligible for traditional Medicare. The company's innovative approach to healthcare has positioned it as a notable player in the insurance sector.

Analyzing Oscar Health's Profitability

Oscar Health's Profitability Rank is currently at 3 out of 10. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is at -36.34%, which, despite being negative, fares better than 21.05% of its industry peers. The Return on Assets (ROA) stands at -8.17%, also surpassing 21.05% of competitors. Furthermore, the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is at -64.42%, outperforming 10.53% of industry peers. These figures indicate that while Oscar Health is not highly profitable, it is performing relatively well compared to a significant portion of its competitors.

Growth Trajectory of Oscar Health

Oscar Health's growth metrics are impressive, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 92.40%, outperforming 88.89% of its competitors. The company's Total Revenue Growth Rate, estimated for the next 3 to 5 years, is projected at 52.16%, which is better than 90.91% of its industry counterparts. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at -30.40%, which is still better than 17.65% of competitors. These figures suggest that while Oscar Health has faced challenges, its revenue growth prospects remain strong.

Significant Shareholders in Oscar Health

Notable investors have taken substantial positions in Oscar Health, indicating confidence in the company's future. Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest share with 5,718,273 shares, representing 2.53% of the company. Following him is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), with 3,066,500 shares, accounting for 1.36% of Oscar Health. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) also has a significant stake, holding 1,608,530 shares, which translates to 0.71% of the company. These investments by prominent market players underscore a belief in the potential of Oscar Health's business model and growth trajectory.

Oscar Health's Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Oscar Health stands out with its $2.53 billion market cap. Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC, Financial) follows with a market cap of $1.38 billion, while Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV, Financial) and Bright Health Group Inc (BHG, Financial) have market caps of $486.181 million and $105.763 million, respectively. Oscar Health's larger market capitalization suggests a stronger market position relative to these competitors, potentially offering greater stability and resources for future growth.

Conclusion

Oscar Health Inc's recent stock performance has been remarkable, with a 124.30% gain over the past three months, reflecting investor optimism. The stock is currently Fairly Valued according to the GF Value, indicating that it may be priced appropriately given its growth prospects and market position. While the company's profitability metrics are not overwhelmingly positive, they are competitive within the industry. The company's strong revenue growth rates and the confidence shown by major shareholders like Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) suggest that Oscar Health may continue to be an attractive option for investors. Compared to its competitors, Oscar Health's larger market cap provides a vantage point for continued expansion and innovation in the healthcare insurance sector.

