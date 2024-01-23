Insider Sell: Salesforce Inc CFO Amy Weaver Sells 7,584 Shares

On January 23, 2024, Amy Weaver, President and CFO of Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), sold 7,584 shares of the company according to a recent SEC Filing. Salesforce Inc is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together. It is one of the largest providers of cloud-based software services designed to facilitate sales, customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 283,364 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at Salesforce Inc, with a total of 324 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Salesforce Inc were trading at $283.64, giving the company a market capitalization of $271.33 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 106.58, which is above the industry median of 27.08 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.17, indicating that Salesforce Inc was considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value of $242.21. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

