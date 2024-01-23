Halliburton Co (HAL) Reports Solid 2023 Financial Results with Increased Dividend

Adjusted Net Income Rises and Free Cash Flow Strong Amidst Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported flat at $5.7 billion for Q4 2023 compared to Q3 2023.
  • Net Income: $661 million in Q4, with adjusted net income at $769 million excluding Argentina currency devaluation losses.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.74 per diluted share, adjusted EPS at $0.86.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $1.1 billion in Q4, contributing to $2.3 billion for the full year.
  • Dividend: Increased to $0.17 per share for Q1 2024, up from $0.16.
  • Operating Margin: Improved to 18% in Q4, reflecting robust operational performance.
Article's Main Image

1750217818646933504.png

On January 23, 2024, Halliburton Co (HAL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its fourth-quarter and full-year financial performance for 2023. The company, a global leader in oilfield services, demonstrated resilience in a challenging market, posting a net income of $661 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter. Adjusted for specific items, the net income was $769 million, or $0.86 per diluted share.

Company Overview

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With a history dating back to 1919, Halliburton has been at the forefront of innovation in oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, and is the largest pressure pumper in North America.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's fourth-quarter revenue held steady at $5.7 billion, mirroring the previous quarter, while operating income saw a slight increase of 2% to $1.1 billion. For the full year of 2023, Halliburton reported a revenue increase of 13% to $23.0 billion, with operating income jumping to $4.1 billion from $2.7 billion in the previous year. These figures underscore Halliburton's ability to navigate market fluctuations and maintain profitability.

Despite these strong results, Halliburton faced challenges, including a decrease in stimulation activity in U.S. land and Mexico, lower artificial lift activity in U.S. land, and decreased completion tool sales in Latin America. However, these were partially offset by higher completion tool sales in other regions and improved software sales.

Financial Achievements

Halliburton's financial achievements in 2023 are significant for the oil and gas industry, which is characterized by cyclical demand and price volatility. The company's ability to generate substantial free cash flow, retire debt, and return cash to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases is a testament to its operational efficiency and strategic financial management.

Key Financial Metrics

Key financial metrics from Halliburton's earnings report include:

"We generated about $2.3 billion of free cash flow during the year, retired approximately $300 million of debt, and returned $1.4 billion of cash to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends, which represents over 60% of our free cash flow."

This commentary from Jeff Miller, Chairman, President, and CEO of Halliburton, highlights the company's commitment to shareholder value and financial discipline.

Analysis of Performance

Halliburton's performance in 2023 reflects a strategic focus on maximizing operational efficiency and capitalizing on market opportunities. The company's increased dividend signals confidence in its financial stability and future prospects. However, the challenges faced in certain segments and geographic regions indicate the need for ongoing adaptability in a dynamic energy market.

For detailed financial tables and further information, readers are encouraged to view the full 8-K filing.

Investors and stakeholders can expect Halliburton to continue leveraging its expertise and innovation to drive growth and profitability in the evolving energy landscape.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Halliburton Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.