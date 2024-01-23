Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Reports Strong Earnings Growth and Record Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 and Full-Year 2023

Adjusted EBITDA Surpasses $1 Billion for the First Time; Net Income Up Significantly Year-Over-Year

Summary
  • Net Income: $439 million in Q4, a significant increase from $182 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached $1,091 million in Q4, marking the first time above $1 billion.
  • Orders: IET orders remained robust at $3,030 million in Q4, maintaining the momentum above $3 billion for the fifth consecutive quarter.
  • Revenue: Increased by 16% year-over-year to $6,835 million in Q4.
  • Diluted EPS: GAAP diluted EPS at $0.43 and adjusted diluted EPS at $0.51 in Q4.
  • Free Cash Flow: Reported at $633 million in Q4, with a 54% conversion rate from adjusted EBITDA for the full year.
  • Shareholder Distributions: Totaled $521 million in Q4, including $320 million in share repurchases.
On January 23, 2024, Baker Hughes Co (BKR, Financial), a global leader in oilfield services and equipment, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company released its 8-K filing, showcasing a period of significant growth and financial achievements. Baker Hughes has demonstrated its strength in the artificial lift, specialty chemicals, and completions markets, while also maintaining a strong presence in industrial power generation, process solutions, and industrial asset management.

The company's net income attributable to Baker Hughes for the fourth quarter was $439 million, a substantial increase from $182 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth in net income is a testament to the company's operational efficiency and strategic initiatives. The adjusted EBITDA of $1,091 million for the quarter is a historic achievement for Baker Hughes, reflecting the company's ability to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization at unprecedented levels.

Baker Hughes' financial achievements are particularly noteworthy in the context of the oil and gas industry, where efficient operations and technological advancements play a crucial role in maintaining profitability. The company's focus on driving margins higher and streamlining operations has paid off, as evidenced by the strong financial results.

Performance and Financial Highlights

The company's performance in the fourth quarter was marked by a 16% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching $6,835 million. This growth was driven by higher volume in both the Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) and Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) segments. The IET orders, which have been consistently strong, exceeded $3 billion for the fifth consecutive quarter, showcasing the sustained demand for Baker Hughes' services and products.

Adjusted operating income for the quarter stood at $816 million, up 14% sequentially and 18% year-over-year. This increase was primarily driven by higher volume in IET and price improvements in OFSE. The company also reported a free cash flow of $633 million for the quarter, demonstrating its ability to convert earnings into cash effectively.

Baker Hughes' full-year highlights include a 12% increase in IET orders compared to the previous year, reaching $14.18 billion. The net income attributable to the company for the full year was $1,943 million, up from a year-over-year increase of $2,544 million. The adjusted EBITDA for the year increased by 26% year-over-year to $3.76 billion, and the company achieved a 76% increase in adjusted diluted EPS over 2022.

These financial metrics are crucial for Baker Hughes as they reflect the company's profitability, operational efficiency, and ability to generate cash. The strong performance in these areas is important for investors and stakeholders who are looking for companies with solid financial foundations and growth potential.

Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook

Baker Hughes' chairman and chief executive officer, Lorenzo Simonelli, highlighted the company's strategic initiatives, including the removal of $150 million in costs and the realignment of the IET segment. Simonelli also mentioned the launch of actions to further streamline the OFSE segment, emphasizing the company's transformation into a more efficient energy technology company.

"As we continue our journey, 2023 proved to be a pivotal year for Baker Hughes. We successfully removed $150 million of costs, realigned our Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segment, and recently launched actions to further streamline our Oilfield Services & Equipment segment (OFSE). Our strategy to transform the way we operate is working. In 2023, our adjusted EBITDA was up double digits for the third consecutive year and exceeded prior cycle's peak levels by 25%. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to achieve our goals, delivering for our customers, and pushing the Company forward," said Lorenzo Simonelli.

The company's future outlook remains positive, with a focus on driving margins higher and executing its strategic plan. The strong results from 2023 position Baker Hughes well for continued success in the evolving energy landscape.

For a more detailed analysis of Baker Hughes Co (BKR, Financial)'s financial results and strategic direction, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit GuruFocus.com for comprehensive reports and investment tools.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Baker Hughes Co for further details.

