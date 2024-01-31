D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Reports Stable Earnings Amid Market Headwinds, Declares Dividend

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Show Resilience in Challenging Economic Environment

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $947.4 million, a slight decrease of 1% year-over-year.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share: Increased to $2.82 from $2.76 in the prior year quarter.
  • Consolidated Revenues: Rose by 6% to $7.7 billion compared to the previous year.
  • Homes Closed: Increased by 12% in number and 8% in value.
  • Net Sales Orders: Jumped by 35% in number and 38% in value.
  • Dividend: Quarterly dividend declared at $0.30 per share.
  • Share Repurchases: 3.3 million shares bought back for $398.3 million.
Article's Main Image

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI, Financial), the largest homebuilder in the United States by volume, released its 8-K filing on January 23, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The company, headquartered in Arlington, Texas, operates in 118 markets across 33 states and offers a diversified portfolio of homes catering to various buyer segments. In addition to homebuilding, D.R. Horton provides mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment.

The company's earnings for the quarter stood at $2.82 per diluted share, a 2% increase from the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. Despite a slight 1% dip in net income to $947.4 million, D.R. Horton demonstrated robust revenue growth and increased home closings. The company's consolidated revenues saw a 6% increase to $7.7 billion, with homes closed rising by 12% to 19,340 units and 8% in value to $7.3 billion. Net sales orders also saw a significant uptick, with a 35% increase in homes and a 38% increase in value.

1750221440206139392.png

Financial Performance and Market Position

The company's financial achievements are particularly noteworthy given the current economic climate, characterized by elevated inflation and mortgage interest rates. D.R. Horton's ability to increase net sales orders by 35% is a testament to the ongoing demand for affordable housing and the company's strategic positioning in the market. The pre-tax profit margin remained strong at 16.1%, and the company's balance sheet showed $3.3 billion in cash and $3.1 billion in available credit facility capacity, totaling $6.4 billion in liquidity.

Donald R. Horton, Chairman of the Board, commented on the company's performance, stating:

"The D.R. Horton team delivered solid results in the first fiscal quarter of 2024, highlighted by earnings of $2.82 per diluted share. Although inflation and mortgage interest rates remain elevated, our net sales orders increased 35% from the prior year quarter, as the supply of both new and existing homes at affordable price points remains limited, and demographics supporting housing demand remain favorable."

These results underscore D.R. Horton's resilience in a challenging market and its ability to capitalize on the limited supply of affordable homes. The company's strategic focus on affordable product offerings and flexible lot supply has allowed it to adapt to changing market conditions effectively.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

Homebuilding revenue for the quarter increased by 8% to $7.3 billion, with pre-tax income for the segment at $1.1 billion. The rental operations contributed $31.3 million in pre-tax income on revenues of $195.3 million. The financial services segment also performed well, with revenues of $192.6 million and a pre-tax income of $66.0 million, reflecting a high pre-tax profit margin of 34.3%.

Looking ahead, D.R. Horton has updated its fiscal 2024 guidance, anticipating consolidated revenues of approximately $36.0 billion to $37.3 billion and home closings between 87,000 to 90,000 homes. The company also expects to generate around $3.0 billion in cash flow from homebuilding operations and plans share repurchases of approximately $1.5 billion.

Value investors may find D.R. Horton's stable performance, consistent dividend payments, and share repurchase program to be attractive attributes, signaling the company's commitment to shareholder returns. The company's strategic initiatives and disciplined capital investment approach aim to enhance long-term value, positioning D.R. Horton favorably for future growth.

For more detailed information on D.R. Horton Inc's financial performance and strategic outlook, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from D.R. Horton Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.