David Jones, SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT, Financial), executed a sale of 35,066 shares in the company on January 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the development and commercialization of treatments for ocular diseases. The company's portfolio includes therapies for conditions such as uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and other eye-related diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,066 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 17 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $22.68 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.169 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 3.86, with a GF Value of $5.88, indicating that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is significantly overvalued according to the intrinsic value estimate by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

