PTC Therapeutics Inc Director Allan Jacobson Sells 10,000 Shares

Director Allan Jacobson has sold 10,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT, Financial) on January 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 33,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

PTC Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, proprietary small-molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The company's products and development programs are designed to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which current treatments are inadequate.

The insider transaction history for PTC Therapeutics Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 31 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc were trading at $27.38, giving the company a market cap of $2.053 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.41, with a GuruFocus Value of $66.66, indicating that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.