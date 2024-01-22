On January 22, 2024, Heather White, SVP & Chief Legal Officer of Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G), executed a sale of 11,450 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Genpact Ltd is a global professional services firm that focuses on delivering digital transformation for its clients, aiming to drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for organizations around the world.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 23,950 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 19 insider sells for Genpact Ltd.

On the valuation front, Genpact Ltd's shares were trading at $36 on the day of the insider's sale, resulting in a market cap of $6.572 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 15.62, which is below both the industry median of 27.08 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $36 and a GuruFocus Value of $50.93, Genpact Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

