Kathryn Romano, the Chief Accounting Officer of Krystal Biotech Inc, has sold 2,500 shares of the company on January 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $130 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $325,000.

Krystal Biotech Inc, listed under the ticker KRYS, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients suffering from rare diseases. The company's proprietary gene therapy platform seeks to treat diseases at the genetic level by delivering therapeutic genes to affected cells.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,928 shares of Krystal Biotech Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company, with a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

The stock market valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc stands at $3.616 billion, with the share price at $130 on the day of the insider's recent sale.

The insider transaction history suggests a trend of insider sales for Krystal Biotech Inc, which may be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and sentiment.

