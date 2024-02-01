Coursera Inc COO Shravan Goli Sells 8,750 Shares

Shravan Goli, the Chief Operating Officer of Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR), executed a sale of 8,750 shares in the company on January 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Coursera Inc is an education technology company that provides a platform for online learning and instruction. It partners with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, certifications, and degrees in a variety of subjects.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 692,935 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 110 insider sells for Coursera Inc.

On the date of the sale, shares of Coursera Inc were trading at $17.96, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.808 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.94, with a GF Value of $19.19, indicating that Coursera Inc was Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, as well as a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

