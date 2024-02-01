Argan Inc Director Rainer Bosselmann Sells 100,000 Shares

Rainer Bosselmann, a director at Argan Inc (AGX, Financial), executed a sale of 100,000 shares of the company on January 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Argan Inc is a holding company that conducts operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, primarily engaged in providing a full range of engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets for a wide range of customers, including public utilities, independent power project owners, municipal utilities, public and private utilities, and private industry customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 100,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been more insider sales than buys for Argan Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Argan Inc were trading at $43.83, giving the company a market capitalization of $582.428 million. The price-earnings ratio stood at 17.48, above both the industry median of 15.04 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.86, with a GF Value of $51.11, indicating that Argan Inc was considered Modestly Undervalued according to the intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history for Argan Inc shows a pattern of 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells over the past year. This could be indicative of the insiders' perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the direction of the stock and the company's performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential impact of insider trades on stock prices.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.