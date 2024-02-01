Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's Chief Legal Officer Sells Shares

Darin Lippoldt, the Chief Legal Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company on January 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $139.86 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,398,600.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders. The company's portfolio includes products and product candidates for a range of medical conditions, aiming to address unmet medical needs and improve patient care.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 61,406 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 55 insider sells for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

On the valuation front, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's shares were trading at $139.86 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $13.772 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 75.33, above the industry median of 22.32 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.93, with a GF Value of $150.47, indicating that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc was fairly valued based on the GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. The recent sale by the insider at Neurocrine Biosciences Inc may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of such insider activities.

