Cardlytics Inc COO Amit Gupta Sells 72,658 Shares

Amit Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of Cardlytics Inc (CDLX, Financial), sold 72,658 shares of the company on January 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $6.1 per share, resulting in a total value of $443,213.8.

Cardlytics Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform that makes marketing more relevant and measurable. The company partners with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In addition, Cardlytics uses purchase data to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 72,658 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 13 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cardlytics Inc were trading at $6.1, giving the company a market capitalization of $237.488 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.19, with a GuruFocus Value of $31.70, indicating that Cardlytics Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current market valuation suggest that potential investors should carefully consider the company's stock performance and insider activity when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.