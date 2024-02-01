Prothena Corp PLC Chief Accounting Officer Sells 5,000 Shares

Karin Walker, Chief Accounting Officer of Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company on January 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $34 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $170,000.

Prothena Corp PLC is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for patients with diseases involving protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The company is committed to innovation in the field of neuroscience and rare diseases, striving to address unmet medical needs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 75,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 45 insider sells for Prothena Corp PLC.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Prothena Corp PLC were trading at $34, giving the company a market cap of $1.767 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.42, with a GF Value of $80.44. This valuation suggests that Prothena Corp PLC is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus' intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth. Additionally, future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts are factored into the calculation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.