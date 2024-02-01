On January 23, 2024, Chief People Officer Karen Lewis executed a sale of 4,286 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS). The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of a range of serious diseases through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. The company aims to leverage its therapeutic platform to address various disease areas including hematology, nephrology, neurology, and ophthalmology.

According to the data provided, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,919 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Karen Lewis contributes to the insider transaction history for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, which shows a total of 78 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $63.69, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.882 billion. The stock's price on that day was significantly below the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $150.20, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.42. The GF Value suggests that the stock may be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, a GuruFocus adjustment factor is applied based on the company's historical returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc may be of interest to stakeholders and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock performance and valuation.

