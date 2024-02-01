Citizens & Northern Corp's Dividend Analysis

Delving into the Dividend Details of Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC, Financial)

Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) recently announced a dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on 2024-02-09, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-26. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Citizens & Northern Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Citizens & Northern Corp Do?

Citizens & Northern Corp is a community bank operating through its subsidiaries. It provides banking services, including deposit and loan products for personal and commercial customers. The bank also maintains a trust division that provides a wide range of financial services, such as 401(k) plans, retirement planning, estate planning, estate settlements and asset management.

A Glimpse at Citizens & Northern Corp's Dividend History

Citizens & Northern Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1993. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

Citizens & Northern Corp has increased its dividend each year since 2010. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 14 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Citizens & Northern Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Citizens & Northern Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.16% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.55%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Citizens & Northern Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 1.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 1.30% per year. And over the past decade, Citizens & Northern Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 1.90%.

Based on Citizens & Northern Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Citizens & Northern Corp stock as of today is approximately 4.44%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Citizens & Northern Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.54.

Citizens & Northern Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Citizens & Northern Corp's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Citizens & Northern Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Citizens & Northern Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Citizens & Northern Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 7.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 58.49% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Citizens & Northern Corp's earnings increased by approximately 0.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 23.46% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 7.90%, which outperforms approximately 49.96% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on Citizens & Northern Corp's Dividend Profile

In conclusion, Citizens & Northern Corp's consistent dividend payments, modest growth in dividend rates, responsible payout ratio, and fair profitability metrics paint a picture of a reliable dividend-paying company. With a solid growth outlook, the bank stands as a potentially attractive option for value investors focused on income-generating stocks. While past performance is not indicative of future results, the company's commitment to dividend growth and financial stability may offer a reassuring sign for those seeking dividends as part of their investment strategy. Will Citizens & Northern Corp continue its trajectory of dividend reliability and growth? That remains a key question for value investors to ponder.

