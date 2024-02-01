Oak Valley Bancorp's Dividend Analysis

Understanding Oak Valley Bancorp's Dividend Performance

Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.23 per share, payable on 2024-02-09, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-26. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Oak Valley Bancorp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Oak Valley Bancorp Do?

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company which operates through Oak Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers a complement of business checking and savings accounts for its business customers. The Bank also offers commercial and real estate loans, as well as lines of credit. In addition, the bank provides other services for both individuals and businesses including online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant services, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, note collection, and automated teller machines in a national network. Its primary source of revenue is net interest income.

A Glimpse at Oak Valley Bancorp's Dividend History

Oak Valley Bancorp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2014. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend each year since 2014, earning the status of a dividend achiever, a prestigious recognition for companies that have consistently raised their dividends for at least the past ten years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Oak Valley Bancorp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Oak Valley Bancorp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.19% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.68%, indicating an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Oak Valley Bancorp's annual dividend growth rate was 3.60%, and over a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 3.70% per year. Based on Oak Valley Bancorp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Oak Valley Bancorp stock as of today is approximately 1.43%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Oak Valley Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. Oak Valley Bancorp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Oak Valley Bancorp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Oak Valley Bancorp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Oak Valley Bancorp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Oak Valley Bancorp's revenue has increased by approximately 12.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 75.32% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Oak Valley Bancorp's earnings increased by approximately 21.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 78.22% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 17.80%, which outperforms approximately 78.39% of global competitors.

Next Steps for Investors

Considering Oak Valley Bancorp's consistent dividend payments, growth in dividend rate, conservative payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics, the company presents as a potentially attractive option for value investors interested in stable dividend income. With its solid track record, Oak Valley Bancorp appears well-positioned to continue its dividend payments, which could be a boon for long-term investors. As we look to the future, it's essential to keep an eye on the company's financial health and market position to ensure that these dividends remain sustainable. For those seeking to expand their portfolio with high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can leverage the High Dividend Yield Screener for further research and investment opportunities.

