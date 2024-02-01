CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) Reports Mixed Results Amid Challenging Environment

Net Income Declines Year-Over-Year, But Remains Strong in Difficult Operating Conditions

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $48.5 million for Q4 2023, down from $57.9 million in Q3 2023 and $66.2 million in Q4 2022.
  • Diluted EPS: $0.35 for Q4 2023, compared to $0.42 for Q3 2023 and $0.47 for Q4 2022.
  • Annual Performance: Net income of $221.4 million for 2023, a decrease from $235.4 million in 2022.
  • Net Interest Income: Declined to $119.4 million in Q4 2023 from $123.4 million in Q3 2023 and $137.4 million in Q4 2022.
  • Asset Quality: Nonperforming loans increased to $21.3 million at the end of Q4 2023, up from $9.96 million in Q3 2023.
  • Capital Ratios: Remain well above regulatory standards, with a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.3% as of December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On January 24, 2024, CVB Financial Corp (CVBF, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023. CVBF, the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, which serves California through 58 banking centers and three trust office locations, reported a net income of $48.5 million for Q4 2023. This represents a decline from both the previous quarter and the same period in the previous year. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $0.35, compared to $0.42 in Q3 2023 and $0.47 in Q4 2022.

1750493983005634560.png

The bank's net interest income for Q4 2023 was $119.4 million, a decrease from the previous quarter's $123.4 million and a significant drop from $137.4 million in Q4 2022. The decline in net interest income was attributed to a decrease in average earning assets and a reduction in net interest margin. Despite these challenges, CVBF's annual net income for 2023 reached $221.4 million, only slightly lower than the $235.4 million reported for 2022, showcasing the bank's resilience in a tough operating environment.

David Brager, President and CEO, commented on the results, stating, "During the course of 2023, Citizens Business Bank not only remained safe and sound but also produced earnings that were the second highest in the Company’s history, despite the difficult operating environment." This statement underscores the bank's ability to navigate economic headwinds while maintaining a strong financial position.

During the course of 2023, Citizens Business Bank not only remained safe and sound but also produced earnings that were the second highest in the Company’s history, despite the difficult operating environment.

Asset quality showed some signs of stress, with nonperforming loans increasing to $21.3 million at the end of Q4 2023, up from $9.96 million in Q3 2023. However, the bank's capital ratios remained robust, with a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.3% as of December 31, 2023, well above the minimum required plus capital conservation buffer.

CVBF's performance in 2023 reflects the bank's commitment to serving small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, even as it faced a challenging economic landscape. The bank's ability to generate the second-highest earnings in its history during such a period is a testament to its strategic focus and operational strength.

For more detailed information and analysis on CVB Financial Corp's financial performance, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CVB Financial Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.