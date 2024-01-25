First Mid Bancshares Inc Reports Solid Q4 Earnings, Boosted by Blackhawk Merger

Net Interest Margin Climbs to 3.33% as Loan Portfolio Expands

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $18.1 million, or $0.76 diluted EPS for Q4 2023.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $22.4 million, or $0.94 diluted EPS (non-GAAP).
  • Net Interest Income: Increased by $7.0 million, or 13.9%, from Q3 2023.
  • Loan Portfolio: Grew to $5.58 billion, with Ag operating loans seeing the largest increase.
  • Asset Quality: Continued strong performance with minimal net charge-offs for the quarter.
  • Dividend: Declared regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share.
  • Capital Levels: Remained strong and above "well capitalized" levels.
Article's Main Image

1750494896592154624.png

On January 25, 2024, First Mid Bancshares Inc (FMBH, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The United States-based financial holding company, which operates through its subsidiary First Mid Bank and provides banking, wealth management, and insurance services, reported a net income of $18.1 million, or $0.76 diluted earnings per share (EPS). The adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, stood at $22.4 million, or $0.94 diluted EPS.

Financial Highlights and Strategic Moves

The fourth quarter marked the first full period inclusive of Blackhawk Bank, following the merger and integration which significantly contributed to First Mid Bancshares Inc's financial performance. The company strategically sold additional bonds, repositioning its balance sheet and driving a strong net interest margin of 3.33%. This move also allowed for the reduction of brokered CDs and wholesale borrowings, improving the company's interest income and expense dynamics.

First Mid Bancshares Inc's net interest income for the fourth quarter increased by $7.0 million, or 13.9%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk, loan growth, and the repricing of loans with higher interest rates. Year-over-year, the net interest income saw a significant increase of $11.8 million, or 25.8%, with interest income rising by $29.2 million, while interest expense increased by $17.4 million.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

The company's total loans ended the quarter at $5.58 billion, representing an increase of $40.5 million, with the largest growth observed in Ag operating loans. The loan demand showed slight improvement, with most new originations and renewed loans being at rates in the 8.00% to 8.50% range. Asset quality remained robust, with the allowance for credit losses (ACL) increasing by $0.4 million to $68.7 million, and the ACL to total loans ratio standing at 1.23%. The fourth quarter also saw minimal net charge-offs, further evidencing the company's strong asset quality performance.

Deposits and Noninterest Income

Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.12 billion, a decrease of $222.7 million from the previous quarter, mainly due to seasonal cash flow operating needs of commercial customers. Noninterest income, which represented 31% of total net revenues for the year, was $21.8 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $23.1 million in the third quarter. Excluding securities gains, noninterest income increased by $2.1 million, benefiting from the full quarter inclusion of Blackhawk and higher insurance revenues.

Operational Efficiency and Capital Strength

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter totaled $57.0 million, with the increase primarily driven by the full quarter impact of Blackhawk and approximately $5.6 million in nonrecurring acquisition-related costs. The company's efficiency ratio, as adjusted, was 58.9% for the fourth quarter. The capital levels of First Mid Bancshares Inc remained strong, with a tangible book value per share increasing to $22.20, reflecting both earnings growth and improvement in the unrealized loss position in the bond portfolio.

The Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 payable on March 1, 2024, for shareholders of record on February 16, 2024. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter was 16.6%, with the lower rate primarily due to $0.8 million of refunds for amendments filed on Wisconsin state taxes.

Conclusion and Outlook

First Mid Bancshares Inc's fourth quarter results demonstrate the company's strategic growth and operational efficiency. The successful integration of Blackhawk Bank has contributed positively to the company's financial metrics, and the strong asset quality suggests a stable foundation for future growth. The company's focus on maintaining robust capital levels and delivering shareholder value through dividends is indicative of its commitment to financial prudence and long-term sustainability.

For more detailed financial information and performance metrics, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Mid Bancshares Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.