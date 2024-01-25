TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Reports Decline in Q4 Net Income Amidst Economic Headwinds

Net Interest Margin Narrows as Loan-to-Deposit Ratio Climbs

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Income: $26.1 million for Q4 2023, a decrease from $30.6 million in the previous quarter and $36.3 million year-over-year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Diluted EPS at $0.78 for Q4 2023, down from $0.92 in the trailing quarter and $1.09 from the same quarter last year.
  • Net Interest Income: Decreased by 1.7% quarter-over-quarter and 12.4% year-over-year to $86.6 million.
  • Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: Increased to 86.7% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 83.8% in the trailing quarter.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Rose to $6.0 million in Q4 2023, up from $4.2 million in both the trailing quarter and the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Worsened to 58.71% for Q4 2023 from 55.59% in the trailing quarter and 51.81% year-over-year.
  • Balance Sheet: Total loans increased by 5.1% annualized over the trailing quarter, while total deposits decreased by 8.8% annualized.
Article's Main Image

On January 25, 2024, TriCo Bancshares (TCBK, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2023. The report reveals a mixed financial picture, with net income and net interest income experiencing declines both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, amidst a challenging economic environment.

Company Overview

TriCo Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered bank offering a wide range of commercial and retail banking services across several California counties. The bank's primary revenue source is net interest income, derived from a diverse portfolio of personal, small business, and commercial financial services.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's net income for Q4 2023 was $26.1 million, a decrease from the $30.6 million reported in the previous quarter and down from $36.3 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The net interest margin also narrowed to 3.81%, a decline of 7 basis points from the trailing quarter. This margin compression has been slowing, aligning with management's expectations of reaching an inflection point by mid-2024.

Despite these challenges, TriCo Bancshares achieved an increase in the average yield on earning assets to 5.10%, up from 4.94% in the trailing quarter and 4.52% year-over-year. The loan-to-deposit ratio climbed to 86.7%, reflecting a strategic focus on maintaining a robust balance sheet.

Financial Achievements

TriCo Bancshares' financial achievements in the face of economic headwinds include a strategic sale of investment securities, which resulted in a pre-tax realized loss of $120,000 but is expected to earn back within less than nine months. The company also managed to increase loan balances by $85.8 million or 1.3% while navigating a decrease in deposit balances.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the earnings report include a return on average assets of 1.05% and a return on average equity of 9.43% for the quarter. The provision for credit losses increased to $6.0 million, and the allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.79% as of December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.35% on the same date.

"2023 was eventful and challenging for TriCo and the industry alike as the continued higher interest rate environment caused compression on margins while cyber costs and the regulatory response to bank failures caused pressure on non-interest expenses. As we look forward to 2024, we are confident that continuing to maintain a fortress balance sheet, along with effective execution of long-term strategies will drive organic and acquisitive revenue growth," said Peter Wiese, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Analysis of Company's Performance

The company's performance reflects the broader economic trends, including the impact of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes and the ongoing adjustments by consumers and businesses to a 'higher for longer' rate cycle. TriCo Bancshares' ability to generate cash flows from its investment securities portfolio and to manage its loan and deposit portfolios effectively has helped it navigate these challenges. However, the increased cost of deposits and the competitive pressures in the banking industry have impacted the company's net interest margin and efficiency ratio.

Looking ahead, TriCo Bancshares is focused on customer acquisition opportunities and maintaining a cautious approach to its allowance for credit losses. The management's commentary suggests a strategic emphasis on a strong balance sheet and long-term growth, despite the near-term economic and industry challenges.

For a detailed view of TriCo Bancshares' financial results and management's outlook, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TriCo Bancshares for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.