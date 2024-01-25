Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results

Debt Reduction and Share Repurchase Highlight Fiscal Discipline

Summary
  • Net Income: Q4 net income of $116 million; $662 million for full year 2023.
  • Adjusted Net Income: Q4 adjusted net income of $140 million; $709 million for full year 2023.
  • Production: Q4 production of 185 MBOEPD; 186 MBOEPD for full year 2023.
  • Debt Reduction: Achieved $500 million debt reduction goal in 2023.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased $150 million of shares in 2023.
  • Dividend Increase: Increased quarterly cash dividend by 10% to $0.275 per share.
  • Reserve Replacement: Achieved 139% total reserve replacement ratio with 724 MMBOE in preliminary proved reserves.
On January 25, 2024, Murphy Oil Corp (MUR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Murphy Oil, an independent exploration and production company, reported a robust quarter with a net income of $116 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. Adjusted for one-time items, the net income was $140 million, or $0.90 per diluted share. For the full year, the company recorded a net income of $662 million, or $4.22 per diluted share, with an adjusted net income of $709 million, or $4.52 per diluted share.

The company's performance reflects its strategic focus on operational efficiency and fiscal discipline. Murphy Oil's commitment to reducing debt was evident as it achieved its 2023 debt reduction goal of $500 million. This accomplishment is part of a broader capital allocation framework that also saw the repurchase of $150 million worth of shares, demonstrating confidence in the company's value proposition and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Murphy Oil's fourth quarter production averaged 185 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD), with oil volumes comprising 51 percent of the total. The full year production was consistent, averaging 186 MBOEPD, with oil volumes slightly higher at 52 percent. The company's disciplined approach to capital expenditure (CAPEX) resulted in $219 million spent in the fourth quarter, excluding noncontrolling interest (NCI) and acquisition-related CAPEX.

The company's balance sheet reflects a strong liquidity position with approximately $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2023. The total debt was reduced to $1.3 billion, with a weighted average maturity of 8.1 years and a weighted average coupon of 6.2 percent.

Murphy Oil's reserve replacement ratio stood at 139 percent for 2023, with preliminary total proved reserves reaching 724 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE). The company's reserve life is nearly 11 years, with 57 percent proved developed reserves.

Looking Forward

Looking ahead, Murphy Oil has provided a 2024 capital expenditure plan expected to be in the range of $920 million to $1.02 billion. The production forecast for 2024 is estimated to be between 180 and 188 MBOEPD. The company's strategic focus remains on deleveraging, executing operational plans, exploring new opportunities, and returning value to shareholders.

Murphy Oil's strong performance in 2023, coupled with its disciplined capital allocation and operational excellence, positions the company well for continued success in 2024. The company's commitment to shareholder value is underscored by its share repurchase program and dividend increases, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

For more detailed financial data and operational statistics, please refer to the attached schedules in the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Murphy Oil Corp for further details.

