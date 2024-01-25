MarineMax Inc (HZO) Reports Record Q1 Revenue Amidst Retail Challenges

Updated Fiscal 2024 Guidance Reflects Cautious Optimism

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Record Revenue: MarineMax Inc (HZO) achieved a record December quarter revenue of $527.3 million.
  • Same-Store Sales Growth: The company reported a 4% increase in same-store sales.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Despite a high historical margin, gross profit margin declined to 33.3%.
  • Net Income: Net income for the quarter was $0.9 million, with diluted EPS of $0.04 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.19.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: MarineMax Inc (HZO) posted an adjusted EBITDA of $26.6 million.
  • Fiscal 2024 Guidance: Adjusted net income guidance updated to $3.20 to $3.70 per diluted share, with Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $190 million to $215 million.
Article's Main Image

On January 25, 2024, MarineMax Inc (HZO, Financial), the world's largest recreational boat, yacht, and superyacht services company, released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its premium brand recreational boats and related marine products, operates primarily through its Retail Operations segment, which contributes the majority of its revenue through new and used boat sales across the U.S.

MarineMax Inc (HZO, Financial) reported a record December quarter revenue, marking a significant achievement in a challenging retail environment. The company's revenue increase to $527.3 million, up from $507.9 million in the previous year, was driven by robust new and used boat sales, contributing to a 4% increase in same-store sales. However, gross profit margin saw a decrease to 33.3% from 36.8% in the fiscal 2023 first quarter, attributed to aggressive pricing actions in response to softer retail conditions and a greater mix of larger boats, which typically have lower margins.

Despite the positive revenue growth, MarineMax Inc (HZO, Financial) faced a decline in net income, reporting $0.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $19.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted net income was $4.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, a decrease from $27.3 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The company's adjusted EBITDA also fell to $26.6 million from $53.2 million year over year.

MarineMax Inc (HZO, Financial) experienced increased selling, general, and administrative expenses, totaling $156.5 million, or 29.7% of revenue, primarily due to acquisitions and inflation. Interest expense also rose to $18.4 million, reflecting higher interest rates and increased inventory.

CEO Brett McGill expressed pride in the team's ability to close the December quarter strongly and acknowledged the need for more aggressive pricing actions. McGill remains cautiously optimistic about the winter boat show season and the company's long-term growth plans, including the planned acquisition of Williams Tenders USA.

Looking ahead, MarineMax Inc (HZO, Financial) updated its fiscal year 2024 guidance, anticipating adjusted net income in the range of $3.20 to $3.70 per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA between $190 million to $215 million. These projections do not account for potential material acquisitions or unforeseen global economic changes.

1750521985756196864.png

MarineMax Inc (HZO, Financial) continues to focus on capturing synergies from recent acquisitions and expanding its portfolio of higher-margin products and services. The company's strong cash position and healthy balance sheet support its strategic initiatives, even as it navigates a more challenging retail landscape.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to review the detailed financial statements and listen to the earnings conference call for a deeper understanding of MarineMax Inc (HZO, Financial)'s performance and outlook.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MarineMax Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.