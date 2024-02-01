Morning Brew: AMD Price Target Lifted by UBS, Market Eyes GDP Growth and Earnings

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

UBS has raised its price target for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to $220 from $135, citing confidence in the company's data center GPU revenue opportunity and increased CY24/CY25 estimates. AMD's stock saw a premarket rise of about 2%. Similarly, UBS also increased its price target for Microchip Technology (MCHP, Financial) to $105 from $90. Analysts have confirmed strong demand for AMD's MI300A/X units for the coming year, aligning with previous demand levels but with a cautious approach to potential double ordering and supply concerns.

Blackstone (BX, Financial) announced a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share with a forward yield of 3.12%, payable in February. The company's stock gained traction after Q4 earnings surpassed expectations, aided by a boost in fundraising. Blackstone's strategic acquisitions and stable growth have been highlighted as key factors in its financial performance, despite some analysts suggesting that the easiest gains have already been made.

Initial jobless claims saw an unexpected rise to 214K, exceeding the anticipated 200K and the previous week's revised figure of 189K. Despite this increase, the four-week moving average showed a slight decrease. Continuing claims were slightly above expectations, and the insured unemployment rate held steady at 1.2%. These labor market indicators suggest continued scrutiny of the economic landscape.

December's durable goods orders remained flat, defying expectations of a 1.1% increase, although core durable goods orders exceeded forecasts. The stability in durable goods orders, excluding defense and transportation, indicates a tempered but ongoing investment in heavy equipment and machinery, which is critical for long-term economic growth.

U.S. GDP growth for Q4 was reported at 3.3%, surpassing expectations and reflecting a robust economy driven by consumer spending, exports, and government spending. The increase in personal income and a higher personal saving rate during the quarter provided consumers with additional financial leeway, contributing to the overall economic resilience.

Boeing (BA, Financial) faced a downgrade to Neutral from Buy by Bank of America Securities, citing increased scrutiny from aviation authorities and concerns over the quality and safety of its planes. This comes as the FAA limits Boeing's 737 Max jetliner production, reflecting heightened regulatory oversight.

NextEra Energy (NEE, Financial) reported Q4 earnings that beat expectations, with revenue showing a significant year-over-year increase. The company maintains its long-term financial expectations, projecting steady growth in adjusted earnings per share and dividends through at least 2024.

Tesla (TSLA, Financial) is bracing for a potential fourth consecutive post-earnings decline after its latest financial report and earnings call failed to meet analyst expectations and lacked clear guidance for the future. The company's stock valuation is under pressure as growth concerns persist.

Macy's (M, Financial) shares rose following reports that Sycamore Partners is considering a bid for the department store chain. This news comes after Macy's rejected a previous offer and continues to attract interest from potential buyers.

Stock futures pointed to a higher open, with notable premarket movers including Nokia (NOK, Financial) and IBM (IBM, Financial), both experiencing share price increases due to strategic announcements and strong earnings reports, respectively.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP, Financial) reported a GAAP EPS loss but missed revenue expectations. The partnership outlined its distribution growth targets and financial expectations for the coming years, emphasizing a sustainable growth strategy without the need for acquisitions in the near term.

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL, Financial) announced a new patent grant for Talicia, extending its protection through 2042. This development strengthens the company's intellectual property position and market exclusivity for its H. pylori treatment.

Lam Research (LRCX, Financial) impressed Wall Street with its fiscal second-quarter results, beating expectations and showcasing its strong position in the semiconductor equipment market, particularly in AI-related sectors.

LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX, Financial) saw a significant premarket increase after entering into a collaboration with Merck (MRK, Financial) to evaluate a combination treatment for prostate cancer, highlighting the potential of LAVA's drug candidate LAVA-1207.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.