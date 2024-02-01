On January 25, 2024, Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a year of strong financial performance. The United States-based bank holding company, which offers a range of services including checking accounts and business banking solutions, has reported record earnings for both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023, driven by robust commercial loan growth and effective balance sheet management.

Financial Performance Highlights

For the fourth quarter, Esquire Financial reported a net income of $9.9 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, an increase from $9.1 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. The company's returns on average assets and equity for the quarter were 2.59% and 20.78%, respectively. This performance reflects the company's focus on long-term stakeholder value and its position as one of the top performing financial institutions in the country.

Net interest income for Q4 increased significantly to $22.7 million, up 23.6% due to growth in average interest-earning assets and a 31 basis point increase in net interest margin to 6.12%. The average yield on loans rose to 7.81%, primarily driven by growth in higher-yielding variable rate commercial loans.

Despite the strong income growth, the company's efficiency ratio for the quarter increased to 48.0% from 45.3% in the previous year, indicating higher noninterest expenses relative to revenue. This was primarily due to investments in employee compensation, benefits, and technology to support growth.

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Esquire Financial's provision for credit losses was $1.5 million for the fourth quarter, a slight increase from the previous year, reflecting the general reserve driven by loan growth and the uncertain economic environment. Noninterest income for the quarter was $6.3 million, a decrease from $6.8 million in the same period for 2022, primarily due to changes in the payment processing income.

The company's balance sheet showed total assets of $1.6 billion, reflecting a $221.2 million increase from the previous year. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in loans totaling $260.1 million. Total deposits were $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2023, a $179.1 million increase from the previous year.

Looking ahead, Esquire anticipates loan growth to be funded by core relationship deposits in 2024. The recent investment in fintech, Payzli, is expected to directly benefit fee income in early 2025 as the company focuses on building out this technology for select direct merchant verticals.

Asset Quality and Capital Strength

Asset quality remains strong, with nonperforming loans at 0.91% of total loans and a robust allowance for credit losses to total loans ratio of 1.38%. Esquire Bank continues to exceed the regulatory "Well Capitalized" standards, ensuring a strong capital position to support future growth.

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc's performance in 2023 demonstrates the strength of its commercial growth strategy and relationship banking approach. The company's ability to navigate economic uncertainties while delivering value to stakeholders positions it well for continued success in the coming years.

For a detailed look at Esquire Financial Holdings Inc's financial results, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Contact Information for further inquiries: Eric S. Bader Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (516) 535-2002 [email protected]

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Esquire Financial Holdings Inc for further details.