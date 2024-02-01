OSI Systems Inc (OSIS) Posts Record Q2 Revenues and Earnings, Raises FY 2024 Guidance

Strong Performance in Security and Optoelectronics Segments Drive Exceptional Quarter

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q2 revenues surged by 26% year-over-year to $373 million.
  • Earnings Per Share: GAAP EPS reached $2.11, with Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS at $2.21, marking an 86% increase from the previous year.
  • Operating Income: Q2 operating income soared by 105% compared to the same period last year.
  • Backlog: The company ended Q2 with a robust backlog of approximately $1.8 billion.
  • Guidance: OSI Systems raises its FY 2024 revenue and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS guidance, expecting growth in excess of 19% and 29%, respectively.
Article's Main Image

On January 25, 2024, OSI Systems Inc (OSIS, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company, a renowned designer and manufacturer of electronic systems and components, operates across three business segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. With a majority of its revenue generated in America, OSI Systems continues to expand its global footprint, serving markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions.

The company's record-breaking Q2 results were highlighted by a significant revenue increase to $373.2 million, up 26% from the previous year's $295.6 million. Net income for the quarter was reported at $36.6 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, a substantial rise from $16.4 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the same quarter of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income for Q2 FY24 stood at $38.3 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, compared to $20.4 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the same quarter of the prior year.

For the six-month period ending December 31, 2023, OSI Systems reported revenues of $652.4 million, up from $563.7 million in the previous year. Net income for the six months was $49.4 million, or $2.87 per diluted share, compared to $27.6 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Non-GAAP net income for the six months was $53.8 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, up from $35.3 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, in the prior year.

The company's impressive performance is attributed to strong execution in the Security division, which saw a 49% year-over-year revenue increase, and solid performance in the Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division. Despite challenges in the Healthcare division, OSI Systems is optimistic about its future performance, bolstered by a strong bookings ratio of over 1.1.

OSI Systems' financial achievements are particularly noteworthy in the context of the hardware industry, where innovation and efficient execution are critical for success. The company's ability to deliver substantial operating income growth and expand its adjusted operating margin demonstrates its competitive edge and operational excellence.

Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, expressed confidence in the company's robust backlog and pipeline of opportunities, anticipating a strong second half for fiscal 2024. The company's increased guidance for the fiscal year reflects this positive outlook.

Despite a negative operating cash flow of $23.5 million for Q2 FY24, driven by investments in working capital to support recent business wins, OSI Systems' financial position remains strong. Capital expenditures were maintained at a comparable level to the previous year, at $3.5 million for Q2 FY24.

OSI Systems' balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, shows a healthy financial position, with total assets amounting to $1.726 billion and total stockholders' equity at $770.443 million.

The company's non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain items such as restructuring and other charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and non-cash interest expense, provide a clearer picture of OSI Systems' ongoing operational performance and are more comparable to the financial results of peer companies.

1750527742841090048.png

OSI Systems will be hosting a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results, providing investors with further insights into the company's performance and future prospects.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, OSI Systems Inc (OSIS, Financial) presents a compelling case study in successful growth strategy and financial management within the electronics systems and components industry. The company's record Q2 earnings and optimistic guidance for FY 2024 signal a strong investment opportunity.

For additional information, OSI Systems encourages interested parties to visit their website or contact their Vice President of Business Development, Ajay Vashishat.

As OSI Systems continues to navigate the complexities of the global market, its latest financial results underscore the company's resilience and potential for sustained growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from OSI Systems Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.