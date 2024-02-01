What's Driving Banc of California Inc's Surprising 22% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Banc of California Inc (BANC, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a 7.06% gain over the past week and an impressive 22.16% gain over the past three months. The current market capitalization stands at $2.23 billion, with the stock price at $14.15. When compared to the GF Value of $20.45, up from the past GF Value of $18.14, the stock is currently considered significantly undervalued, maintaining this status from the past valuation. This discrepancy between the market price and the GF Value suggests a potential opportunity for investors.

Understanding Banc of California Inc

Banc of California Inc operates within the banking industry, providing a suite of financial services tailored to California's private businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities. The company's offerings encompass a range of banking products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Additionally, Banc of California is actively involved in lending services, often securing loans with California commercial and residential real estate. The focus on a niche market has allowed BANC to cultivate a strong presence within the Californian financial landscape.

1750538457878523904.png

Profitability Insights

The Profitability Rank of Banc of California stands at 4/10, which is a moderate score reflecting the company's financial health and profitability potential. The Return on Equity (ROE) is 10.59%, which is better than 50.66% of 1449 companies in the same industry. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.08%, surpassing 59.85% of 1452 companies. These figures indicate that BANC is performing reasonably well in terms of profitability, with a consistent track record over the past 9 years, outperforming 34.9% of 1464 companies.

1750538476648034304.png

Growth Trajectory and Potential

Despite a low Growth Rank of 1/10, Banc of California has shown some positive signs in its growth metrics. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 1.90%, which is better than 24.04% of 1402 companies. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share has declined by 4.70%. On a more positive note, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate has surged to an impressive 131.20%, outperforming 99.09% of 1313 companies, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at 28.20%, which is better than 91.01% of 1157 companies. These growth rates suggest that while the company has faced challenges, it has also made significant strides in earnings performance.

1750538493882429440.png

Notable Shareholders

Among the significant holders of Banc of California stock, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) leads with 342,052 shares, representing a 0.6% share percentage. Following him is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 41,013 shares, and Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) with 40,800 shares, each holding a 0.07% share percentage. The involvement of these prominent investors could signal confidence in the company's future prospects and may influence the stock's performance.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Banc of California holds its ground with a market cap of $2.23 billion. WaFd Inc (WAFD, Financial) has a slightly lower market cap of $1.96 billion, while Park National Corp (PRK, Financial) and Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX, Financial) are close competitors with market caps of $2.12 billion and $2.11 billion, respectively. This places BANC at a competitive position within the industry, with a market cap that reflects its solid standing among peers.

Conclusion: A Stock on the Rise

In summary, Banc of California Inc's stock performance has been robust, with significant gains over the past quarter. The company's valuation indicates that it is significantly undervalued, presenting a potential opportunity for investors. The company's profitability and growth, while mixed, show areas of strength, particularly in earnings growth. The presence of notable shareholders may also contribute to investor confidence. When juxtaposed with its competitors, BANC's market capitalization suggests a competitive edge within the banking industry. As the company continues to navigate the financial sector, its stock remains one to watch for value investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.