Paramount Global's Stock Performance: A Detailed Analysis Amidst Market Volatility

Author's Avatar

Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price over recent periods. With a current market capitalization of $9.45 billion and a stock price of $14.16, the company has seen a 2.85% gain over the past week. However, looking at a broader timeframe, Paramount Global's stock has suffered a 20.29% loss over the past three months. This volatility is reflected in the company's GF Value, which currently stands at $30.47, down from a past GF Value of $33.06. The current and past GF Valuations both suggest a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" scenario, indicating that investors should be cautious and perform thorough due diligence before considering an investment in Paramount Global.

Introduction to Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates within the diversified media industry, having emerged from the recombination of CBS and Viacom. The company boasts a vast array of assets, including the CBS television network, Showtime, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and Paramount Pictures, among others. Paramount Global also runs several streaming services, with Paramount+ and Pluto TV being the most prominent. The company's extensive portfolio positions it as a significant player in the global media landscape.

1750538428736499712.png

Assessing Paramount Global's Profitability

Paramount Global's Profitability Rank is a solid 7/10, indicating a relatively strong position within the industry. The company's Operating Margin stands at -1.49%, which is better than 36.6% of 1,030 companies in the same realm. Its ROE is at -4.96%, surpassing 30.6% of 977 companies, while the ROA is -1.95%, outperforming 37.06% of 1,055 companies. The ROIC is -0.66%, which is better than 39.01% of 1,051 companies. Paramount Global has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a feat better than 99.9% of 968 companies in the industry.

1750538451838726144.png

Growth Prospects of Paramount Global

The company's Growth Rank is 4/10, reflecting moderate growth potential. Paramount Global's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 2.00%, which is better than 54.55% of 955 companies. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 1.80%, surpassing 60.48% of 835 companies. The Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 2.64%, which is better than 37.12% of 132 companies. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -30.10%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -17.90%, indicating challenges in earnings growth. Nonetheless, the EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is expected to be 12.65%, which is better than 64.71% of 34 companies.

1750538470004256768.png

Influential Shareholders in Paramount Global

Paramount Global's shareholder base includes some notable names. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is the leading holder with 93,730,975 shares, representing 14.39% of the company. John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) holds 11,330,850 shares, accounting for 1.74%, and HOTCHKIS & WILEY owns 6,903,352 shares, making up 1.06%. The presence of these significant shareholders could potentially influence the company's strategic direction and investor sentiment.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Paramount Global holds a competitive market position. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR, Financial) has a market cap of $7.6 billion, while TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO, Financial) is valued at $7.24 billion. Roku Inc (ROKU, Financial), another competitor, has a market cap of $12.62 billion. Paramount Global's market cap of $9.45 billion places it well within the range of its peers, suggesting a balanced competitive stance within the industry.

Conclusion

In summary, Paramount Global's stock performance has been mixed, with recent gains overshadowed by losses over the past three months. The company's valuation, as indicated by the GF Value, suggests caution is warranted. Paramount Global's profitability metrics are relatively strong, although its growth rates present a mixed picture with some areas of concern. The influence of major shareholders like Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) could play a role in the company's future. Finally, compared to its competitors, Paramount Global maintains a competitive market position, which could be leveraged for future growth and stability.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.